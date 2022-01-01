Garden salad in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.00
Romaine and spring mix topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and house-made bacon fat croutons.
|Garden Salad Entree
|$8.00
Romaine and spring mix topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and house-made bacon fat croutons.