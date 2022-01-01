Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$4.00
Romaine and spring mix topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and house-made bacon fat croutons.
Garden Salad Entree$8.00
Romaine and spring mix topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and house-made bacon fat croutons.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowling Green

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Cheesecake

Chicken Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Bowling Green to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston