Grilled chicken in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$10.99
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken. Served with a choice of a regular side and BBQ sauce.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.79
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
Triple Play Grilled Chicken$13.59
1/2 pound fresh grilled chicken topped with Applewood bacon, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, and a choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

