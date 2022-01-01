Grilled chicken in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.99
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken. Served with a choice of a regular side and BBQ sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
|Triple Play Grilled Chicken
|$13.59
1/2 pound fresh grilled chicken topped with Applewood bacon, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, and a choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Just Love Coffee
1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.