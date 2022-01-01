Grilled chicken wraps in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.