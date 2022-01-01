Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.79
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Just Love Coffee

1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

