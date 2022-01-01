Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jambalaya in
Bowling Green
/
Bowling Green
/
Jambalaya
Bowling Green restaurants that serve jambalaya
Novo Dolce
651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green
No reviews yet
Jambalaya
$17.00
shrimp, chicken, sausage, white rice, crostinis
More about Novo Dolce
Pub By Novo
2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
No reviews yet
JAMBALAYA
$18.00
shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, rice
More about Pub By Novo
Browse other tasty dishes in Bowling Green
Street Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Wedge Salad
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
More near Bowling Green to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Gallatin
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Scottsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston