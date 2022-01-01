Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve jambalaya

Novo Dolce

651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green

Takeout
Jambalaya$17.00
shrimp, chicken, sausage, white rice, crostinis
More about Novo Dolce
Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

TakeoutFast Pay
JAMBALAYA$18.00
shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, rice
More about Pub By Novo

