Nachos in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Nachos
|$7.49
Tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, jalapeños, dices tomatoes, sour cream. Extra Meat $2.00 Add Guacamole $0.50
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.49
El Maguey - Bowling Green
4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green
|Nachos Supremos
|$12.99
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|Nachos
|$3.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Philly Steak Nachos
|$11.99
|Nachos Libre
|$10.99
Fresh cooked white corn tortilla chips topped with OT's house made queso, lettuce, jalapenos, diced tomtatoes, sour cream, and salsa on the side. Add fresh grilled chicken, seasoned black angus beef, pulled pork, or chili for only $1 more. Double any meat for only $2.49.
Toro
1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|Cantina Nachos
|$10.00
chorizo, ground beef, queso, pico, crema, jalapeno