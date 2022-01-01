Pork chops in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve pork chops
STEAKS
Hickory & Oak
705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green
|Berkshire Pork Chop
|$32.00
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Kentucky Legend Pork Chop
|$11.99
Our hardwood smoked, then grilled bone-in pork chop served with a side of Sweet and Bold BBQ sauce. Served with choice of regular side and house or casear salad.