Pretzels in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve pretzels

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$3.99
Giant pretzel with salt served with queso.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Roosters image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bun Angus Mini's$11.99
Three fresh Black Angus mini burgers with American cheese, mayo, and pickles on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Beer Cheese Burger Sliders$12.00
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe

