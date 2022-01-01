Pretzels in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve pretzels
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Pretzel
|$3.99
Giant pretzel with salt served with queso.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Pretzels
|$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Pretzel Bun Angus Mini's
|$11.99
Three fresh Black Angus mini burgers with American cheese, mayo, and pickles on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.