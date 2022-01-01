Quesadillas in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.49
Seasoned beef or chicken, minced red onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream, lettuce and homemade pico de gallo.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
El Maguey - Bowling Green
4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green
|INDY QUESADILLAS
|$12.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Corner Kickin’ Quesadillas
|$8.49
Fresh grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced red onions and green peppers all melted together in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, salsa, pico de gallo, and sour cream.