Quesadillas in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve quesadillas

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadillas$5.49
Seasoned beef or chicken, minced red onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream, lettuce and homemade pico de gallo.
Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
El Maguey - Bowling Green image

 

El Maguey - Bowling Green

4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
INDY QUESADILLAS$12.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
More about El Maguey - Bowling Green
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Corner Kickin’ Quesadillas$8.49
Fresh grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced red onions and green peppers all melted together in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, salsa, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Toro image

 

Toro

1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.00
More about Toro
Item pic

 

Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$9.00
spinach tortilla, cheddar jack, chipotle ranch
More about Pub By Novo

