Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Roosters image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Bowling Green

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Bowling Green
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP BASKET$7.99
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowling Green

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Corn Dogs

Pork Chops

Fried Pickles

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Tortas

Map

More near Bowling Green to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston