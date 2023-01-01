Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve taco salad

El Maguey - Bowling Green image

 

El Maguey - Bowling Green - 4700 Scottsville ROAD

4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green

FAJITA TACO SALAD$11.99
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, organic spring mix, more tomatoes and sour cream
TACO SALAD$11.99
A crisp tortilla shell loaded with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese sauce, organic spring mix, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

TACO SALAD$10.00
