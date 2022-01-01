Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve tacos

El Maguey - Bowling Green image

 

El Maguey - Bowling Green

4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITA TACO SALAD$11.99
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, organic spring mix, more tomatoes and sour cream
AL PASTOR STREET TACOS (3)$13.99
CARNITAS STREET TACOS (3)$13.99
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Taco's$7.99
Blackened Chicken Taco's$7.99
Fresh never frozen tenders, blackened served with house made chipotle aioli and mango salsa on a grilled flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips and salsa or a choice of a regular side.
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

430 US-31W Bypass Suite 105, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Alabama White Taco$3.75
Blackened Grouper Taco$3.75
Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco$3.75
Toro image

 

Toro

1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Lime Shrimp Taco$5.00
Catch of the Day Taco$5.00
Vegetarian Taco$5.00
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACO BASKET$6.99
Consumer pic

 

Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS
served on corn tortilla with cabbage, pico, queso fresco, lime. FLOUR TORTILLA UPON REQUEST
