Tacos in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Maguey - Bowling Green
El Maguey - Bowling Green
4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green
|FAJITA TACO SALAD
|$11.99
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, organic spring mix, more tomatoes and sour cream
|AL PASTOR STREET TACOS (3)
|$13.99
|CARNITAS STREET TACOS (3)
|$13.99
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Blackened Fish Taco's
|$7.99
|Blackened Chicken Taco's
|$7.99
Fresh never frozen tenders, blackened served with house made chipotle aioli and mango salsa on a grilled flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips and salsa or a choice of a regular side.
More about Local Taco
Local Taco
430 US-31W Bypass Suite 105, Bowling Green
|Alabama White Taco
|$3.75
|Blackened Grouper Taco
|$3.75
|Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
More about Toro
Toro
1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|Chili Lime Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
|Catch of the Day Taco
|$5.00
|Vegetarian Taco
|$5.00
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|STREET TACO BASKET
|$6.99