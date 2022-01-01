Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve tortas

El Maguey - Bowling Green image

 

El Maguey - Bowling Green

4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$12.99
More about El Maguey - Bowling Green
Consumer pic

 

Novo Dolce

651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Torta$14.00
hoagie roll, smoked brisket, mozzarella, LTO, guacamole, cilantro
More about Novo Dolce

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowling Green

Pretzels

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Brisket

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Bowling Green to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston