Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bowling Green restaurants you'll love

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bowling Green

Bowling Green's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Bowling Green restaurants

The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill

176 E Wooster St, Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The John J. BBQ Burger$12.95
Locally sourced, triple grind, hand pattied half pound black Angus beef, topped with apple wood smoked bacon, our own beer battered onion ring, and house-made Jameson Whiskey BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
Jiggs Dinner$8.95
Traditional Jiggs Dinner of house-made corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Served with a rosemary roll.
Classic Reuben$12.95
Tender Angus corned beef sliced fresh daily and piled high on traditional marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
More about The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill
BG BurGers image

 

BG BurGers

1424 E Wooster St, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Bleu$11.79
This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with imported bleu cheese crumbles, two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our housemade garlic aioli.
Build Your Own Burger$10.79
1/3 pound custom blended, and hand pattied daily. Make this your personal burger masterpiece!
The Smasher$10.49
Two burgers that are custom blended, hand pattied and smashed on the grill. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
More about BG BurGers
Main pic

 

Wings Over

215 East Wooster Street, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
More about Wings Over

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bowling Green

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Bowling Green to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston