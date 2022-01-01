Bowling Green restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill
176 E Wooster St, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|The John J. BBQ Burger
|$12.95
Locally sourced, triple grind, hand pattied half pound black Angus beef, topped with apple wood smoked bacon, our own beer battered onion ring, and house-made Jameson Whiskey BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
|Jiggs Dinner
|$8.95
Traditional Jiggs Dinner of house-made corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Served with a rosemary roll.
|Classic Reuben
|$12.95
Tender Angus corned beef sliced fresh daily and piled high on traditional marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
BG BurGers
1424 E Wooster St, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|The Bleu
|$11.79
This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with imported bleu cheese crumbles, two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our housemade garlic aioli.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.79
1/3 pound custom blended, and hand pattied daily. Make this your personal burger masterpiece!
|The Smasher
|$10.49
Two burgers that are custom blended, hand pattied and smashed on the grill. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
Wings Over
215 East Wooster Street, Bowling Green