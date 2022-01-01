Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill

176 E Wooster St, Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Crisp white meat chicken tenders. Served with a side of house-made Jameson whiskey BBQ sauce, ranch, or honey mustard dipping sauce.
More about The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill
Item pic

 

BG BurGers

1424 E Wooster St, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$9.79
House seasoned and breaded chicken tenders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and your choice of dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Chicken Tenders$9.49
House seasoned and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Salad$9.79
House seasoned and breaded chicken tenders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, egg, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
More about BG BurGers

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowling Green

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Bowling Green to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston