Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill

176 E Wooster St, Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Seasoned chicken breast grilled, sliced, and tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herb croutons, and our creamy caesar dressing then rolled into a spinach wrap. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
More about The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill
BG BurGers image

 

BG BurGers

1424 E Wooster St, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$9.79
House seasoned and breaded chicken tenders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and your choice of dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
More about BG BurGers

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowling Green

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Map

More near Bowling Green to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston