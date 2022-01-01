Bowls & Rolls
Fresh and tasty. Come in and enjoy!
POKE • ICE CREAM
3734 N Grines Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3734 N Grines Street
Hobbs NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Drylands Brewing Co.
Best patio space in Hobbs. Serving craft beers, wines and ciders
Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina
Fresh home made Mexican comfort food.
The Coffee House - Hobbs
The Coffee House - Hobbs
B-Crabby Cajun Style
Traditional Louisiana Cajun Style Seafood and more!