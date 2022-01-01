Bowlski's
Come in and enjoy!
Ten lane bowling alley in the historic Lakewood Movie Theater with great food from Tacoritas To Go and Trixie Pies.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1825 Abrams Parkway • $$
Location
1825 Abrams Parkway
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
