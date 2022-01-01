Go
Bowlski's

Come in and enjoy!
Ten lane bowling alley in the historic Lakewood Movie Theater with great food from Tacoritas To Go and Trixie Pies.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1825 Abrams Parkway • $$

Popular Items

The Supremeski$18.00
Comes with Jalapenos, onions, bacon, and double pepperoni.
Fajita Salads$14.00
Fajita salad with your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken fajita, or grilled fajita veggie. Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of either ranch, avocado lime vinaigrette, or blue cheese.
Queso and Tortilla Chips$5.00
Homemade white melted cheese queso with fresh tortilla chips.
Taco Box$18.00
Box of 6 street style tacos on flour tortillas. Side of tortilla chips and homemade salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro. Everything on the side and comes in one handy box. Fresh lime slices. Perfect for 2 people. Add on Queso or Guacamole for $4.
Street Tacos$3.00
Single taco. Choice of tenderloin beef, fajita chicken, or fajita veggies. Comes with side of onion and cilantro. Add small chips and salsa for $2 or Queso or Guacamole for $4.
Frozen Ranch Water$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1825 Abrams Parkway

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

