American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bowman's Cowboy Kitchen
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3052 N Iron Springs Road
Cedar City, UT 84721
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3052 N Iron Springs Road, Cedar City UT 84721
Nearby restaurants
Bowmans Cowboy Kitchen Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
Farm Fresh Food!
Fast and Friendly Service!
Bakery Items made in house with Fresh Ground Whole Wheat Flour!
The Hub Pizza & More
Small town Feel, BIG New York Taste!
Slurps Up
Thanks for coming through!