Bowman's North



1274 Easton Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (925 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
onion ring, bbq, vinegar slaw, house made pickles, fries
Jumbo Wings$15.00
celery, blue cheese, and choice of: mild, hot, bbq, dirty garlic, dry rub
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
swiss, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries
Cheesesteak$13.00
house top round, provolone, horseradish cream sauce, au jus, cherry peppers, seeded roll, fries
Reuben$12.00
house braised corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled rye, fries
Mac & Cheese$10.00
chicharron breadcrumbs, house made cheese sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Whipped Ricotta$9.00
Local honey, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, thyme, black lava salt, grilled ciabatta
Black & Blue Burger$12.00
cajun rubbed, blue cheese crumbles, drunken onions, fries
BBQ Burger$13.00
american, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1274 Easton Rd.

Riegelsville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
