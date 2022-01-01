Go
Toast

Bow Tie Cafe

We are proudly serving the finest Intelligentsia coffee & espresso drinks as well as fine wines, craft beer and cocktails and casual bistro fare including breakfast, lunch, pastries and snacks.

1101 Saint Gregory St • $

Avg 5 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and classic ranch
California Club$8.50
Pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, Turkey, ham, cheddar and swiss, avocado and bacon served on toasted sourdough
Housemade Soup$4.50
Vegetarian Wrap$7.00
Hummus, spinach, tomatoes, green onion, cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and balsamic dressing
Sweet and Spicy Street Tacos$8.50
Two toasted flour tortillas, blackened grilled chicken mix of tangy sweet aioli, sriracha, sesame seeds, mild chili and cinnamon, topped with green onion, avocado, and cilantro lime crema
Latte$3.75
Espresso with your choice of milk
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Two Fried eggs with sausage, bacon, cheese, sour cream and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chef Salad$9.00
Turkey, ham, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, hard boiled egg and cheddar-jack cheese served with classic ranch dressing
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Sixteen Bricks sourdough toast with a fried egg and your choice of avocado, bacon, sausage or ham and cheddar or swiss cheese
Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1101 Saint Gregory St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copper & Flame

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saeso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copa Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston