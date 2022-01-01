Go
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar

“Box Seats mission is to deliver homemade style food which is freshly prepared and locally bought whenever possible. All of our soups are made from scratch and our half pound Angus beef burgers are fresh and never frozen!”

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

500 E Washington St • $$

Avg 3.2 (208 reviews)

Popular Items

BoxSeat’s Tenderloins$12.50
Fish & Chips$14.95
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Baked Mac & Cheese$12.50
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.99
GF BoxSeat’s Tenderloins$12.50
GF Fish & Chips$14.95
Wings$12.50
Cobb Salad$13.99
Bacon Burger$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

500 E Washington St

North Attleboro MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
