Box Seats Restaurant & Bar
“Box Seats mission is to deliver homemade style food which is freshly prepared and locally bought whenever possible. All of our soups are made from scratch and our half pound Angus beef burgers are fresh and never frozen!”
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN
500 E Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 E Washington St
North Attleboro MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
