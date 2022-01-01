Go
Toast

box bar

plant-based food and wine bar

5401 California Av SW.

Popular Items

Buffalo Tofu Sliders$14.00
2 slider rolls with buffalo tofu, carrot celery slaw, house made pickles and blue cheese
Lentil Nachos (gf)$14.00
spicy lentils, cashew queso, pickled onions, tofu crema & pico on a warm bed of tortilla chips
Smokey Barbecue$14.00
barbecue tempeh and cabbage slaw on a ciabatta roll
Tofu Bahn You$14.00
marinated tofu, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo on hoagie style roll
Chocolate Mousse Pie$10.00
creamy theo’s chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, vanilla coconut cream
Kale Caesar$13.00
lemon, garlic, miso dressed kale, avocado, croutons & hemp parm
(no croutons makes it gf)
Curry tofu ramen$12.00
curry broth with ramen noodles, crispy tofu, broccoli, carrots and red pepper
Portobello French Dip$14.00
portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions and provolone.
TBLTA$14.00
tempeh bacon, greens, tomato, english cucumber, guacamole, lemon mayo on lightly toasted sourdough bread.
Location

5401 California Av SW.

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
