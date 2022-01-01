Go
Sandwiches
Chicken

Boxcar Betty's

Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

1856 W. North Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.29
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Buffalo Sandwich$7.69
Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.
French Fries
Nuggets$6.00
10 - 12 Piece Nuggets Depending on the Size.
Chicken Not So Waffle$7.69
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
Boxcar$7.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Build Your Own Chicken$7.89
Choose as many toppings as you'd like!
Betty$7.69
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Pickles
Fried Pickles with Ranch$4.49
House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$6.00
4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago IL 60622

Directions

