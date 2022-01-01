Go
Boxcar Tavern

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

224 7th St SE • $$

Avg 4 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$9.00
Baby Kale$12.00
Apple, Tomato, Cucumber, Shallots, French Vinaigrette
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Crumbled Bacon, Balsamic Glaze
Roasted Garlic Hummus$10.00
Tomato Relish, Kalamata, Marinated Feta, Grilled Pita
Cuban Wrap$13.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss cheese,
Yellow Mustard, Sundried Tomato Wrap
Baby Arugula$12.00
Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Feta, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Blue
Cheese, Swiss or Cheddar Add Bacon $2
Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
White Truffle, Aged Parmesan, Horseradish Chantilly
Tuna Sake$14.00
Asian Slaw, Cabbage, Carrot, Scallions, Haricot Ver
Wings$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

224 7th St SE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Le Bon Cafe

No reviews yet

French inspired café open for breakfast and lunch

La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana

No reviews yet

From the heart of Rome to Capitol Hill. The Authentic Pinsa Romana.
Pinsa is a healthier version of pizza, with a soft interior and a crispy crust that is highly digestible and low in calories.

District Taco

No reviews yet

