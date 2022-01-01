Boychik @ Avanti Boulder

Go
Boychik; a middle eastern inspired restaurant that offers traditional cuisine with a modern interpretation. Naturally healthy, driven from fresh ingredients, and customizable to dietary preferences. Comforting and craveable!

1401 Pearl Street

Popular Items

Pick 3$19.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.00
hummus, sumac onions, pickles, arugula, Boychik sauce
Chicken Shawarma Plate$18.00
served with pita, cucumber - tomato salad, traditional hummus, zhoug, quinoa tabbouleh
Za'atar Fries$6.00
Traditional Hummus$10.00
tahini, olive oil, sumac
Falafel Plate$17.00
served with pita, cucumber - tomato salad, traditional hummus, zhoug, quinoa tabbouleh
Fried Cauliflower Hummus$12.00
ras el hanout, dates, mint
Lamb Kebab Plate$19.00
served with pita, cucumber - tomato salad, traditional hummus, zhoug, quinoa tabbouleh
Falafel Wrap$13.00
cucumber-tomato salad, tahini, arugula, zhoug
Falafel Hummus$13.00
cucumber-tomato salad, tahini, zhoug
Location

Boulder CO

Sunday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 am
