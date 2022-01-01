Boyertown restaurants you'll love
Must-try Boyertown restaurants
More about The Other Farm and Forge
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Other Farm and Forge
128 E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$7.25
cooked in shallot butter with bacon and sheeps milk cheese
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$7.75
smoked gouda & bacon
More about Boyertown Ice Cream & Water Factory
Boyertown Ice Cream & Water Factory
835 E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown
|Popular items
|Old tyme chocolate
|OREO CRUNCH
|SWEEDISH FISH
|$3.50
More about Grind Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Grind Restaurant
45 S Reading Ave, Boyertown