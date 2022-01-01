Boyne City restaurants you'll love

Go
Boyne City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boyne City

Boyne City's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
French
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Boyne City restaurants

Lake Street Pub image

 

Lake Street Pub

202 S. Lake St., Boyne City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
From Holland with Love$11.49
Fried Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, Parmesan, almonds, Plath's bacon
House Double$9.99
2- 2oz. patties with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato on a grilled kaiser bun
Nachos$13.99
Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Lake Street Pub
Red Mesa Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill

117 Water St, Boyne City

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$24.49
We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos
Chicken & Black Bean Burrito$15.99
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Chile Crusted Chicken Twister$11.99
A flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, pico de gallo & lettuce. Served with smoked tomato ranch
More about Red Mesa Grill
Cafe Sante image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Sante

1 Water St, Boyne City

Avg 4.7 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Frites$25.50
Grilled hanger steak, Maitre d'Hotel butter, hericot vert & house made Belgian frites with sauce rouille
Boeuf Burguignon$23.50
France's classic dish of beef slow cooked in burgundy wine with onions & carrots. Served with garlic smashed Yukon potatoes
Sante Salad$7.00
Seasonal greens, fresh goat cheese, balsamic glaze & olive oil
More about Cafe Sante
Boyne City Tap Room image

 

Boyne City Tap Room

220 S. Lake St., Boyne City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Cobb
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Black Bean Pico, Cheddar, Tomatoes & Tap Room Ranch Dressing
Yellow Belly Perch Basket$16.00
1/2 Pound Michigan Perch with Remoulade, Lemon Wedges, Coleslaw & Fries
Olive Burger$13.00
Green Olives, Smoked Gouda & a side of Carmelized Onion Mayo
More about Boyne City Tap Room
Indo China Gardens image

 

Indo China Gardens

103 S. Lake Street, Boyne City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Indo China Gardens

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boyne City

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Boyne City to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston