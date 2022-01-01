Boyne City restaurants you'll love
Lake Street Pub
202 S. Lake St., Boyne City
|Popular items
|From Holland with Love
|$11.49
Fried Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, Parmesan, almonds, Plath's bacon
|House Double
|$9.99
2- 2oz. patties with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato on a grilled kaiser bun
|Nachos
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Red Mesa Grill
117 Water St, Boyne City
|Popular items
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.49
We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos
|Chicken & Black Bean Burrito
|$15.99
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
|Chile Crusted Chicken Twister
|$11.99
A flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, pico de gallo & lettuce. Served with smoked tomato ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Sante
1 Water St, Boyne City
|Popular items
|Steak & Frites
|$25.50
Grilled hanger steak, Maitre d'Hotel butter, hericot vert & house made Belgian frites with sauce rouille
|Boeuf Burguignon
|$23.50
France's classic dish of beef slow cooked in burgundy wine with onions & carrots. Served with garlic smashed Yukon potatoes
|Sante Salad
|$7.00
Seasonal greens, fresh goat cheese, balsamic glaze & olive oil
Boyne City Tap Room
220 S. Lake St., Boyne City
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Cobb
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Black Bean Pico, Cheddar, Tomatoes & Tap Room Ranch Dressing
|Yellow Belly Perch Basket
|$16.00
1/2 Pound Michigan Perch with Remoulade, Lemon Wedges, Coleslaw & Fries
|Olive Burger
|$13.00
Green Olives, Smoked Gouda & a side of Carmelized Onion Mayo
Indo China Gardens
103 S. Lake Street, Boyne City