Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Boyne City

Go
Boyne City restaurants
Toast

Boyne City restaurants that serve caesar salad

Red Mesa Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City

117 Water St, Boyne City

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Brazilian Steak Caesar Salad$25.48
Romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing spiked with ancho chiles & parmesan tortilla crisps. Served with Brazilian Steak
Ancho Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
Romaine lettuce chopped & tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing spiked with ancho chilies and parmesan tortilla crisps. Served with a chili crusted chicken breast
More about Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City
Cafe Sante image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Sante

1 Water St, Boyne City

Avg 4.7 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan-Reggiano, crouton, and house Caesar dressing
Caesar salad$12.00
A dinner size portion: romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, crouton, and house Caesar dressing
More about Cafe Sante

Browse other tasty dishes in Boyne City

Nachos

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Coleslaw

Brisket

Map

More near Boyne City to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston