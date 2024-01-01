Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Boyne City

Boyne City restaurants
Boyne City restaurants that serve cake

Red Mesa Grill image

 

Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City

117 Water St, Boyne City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Black Bean Cakes$14.49
Black beans simmered with fresh vegetables, herbs & spices, smashed, pattied & fried. Served with tomatillo cream, roasted corn salsa, gringo rice & fresh vegetables
Black Bean Cake$10.99
A spinach tortilla twisted up with chihuahua cheese, fried black bean cakes, red rice & roasted corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aioli
Cuban Black Bean Cakes$8.49
Black beans simmered with vegetables & seasonings, smashed, pattied & fried. Served with tomatillo cream & roasted corn salsa
More about Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City
Cafe Sante image

 

Cafe Sante

1 Water St, Boyne City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe Cake$9.00
Chocolate hazelnut pastry cream, cocoa butter sauce, & toasted hazelnut
More about Cafe Sante

