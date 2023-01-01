Fish and chips in Boyne City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Sante image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Sante

1 Water St, Boyne City

Avg 4.7 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Lemon breaded Great Lakes whitefish, Belgian frites, sauce remoulade, & rouille
More about Cafe Sante
Consumer pic

 

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen

112 S. Park St., Boyne City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$0.00
Ale batter cod & slaw
More about Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen

