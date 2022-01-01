Nachos in Boyne City
Boyne City restaurants that serve nachos
More about Lake Street Pub
Lake Street Pub
202 South Lake Street, Boyne City
|Nachos
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Boyne City Tap Room
Boyne City Tap Room
220 S. Lake St., Boyne City
|Smoked Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
Ebel's Smoked Brisket with Cheese on Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Black Bean Corn Pico & Cilantro Lime Sauce
|Veggie Nachos
|$14.00
Bell Peppers, & Onions with Cheese on Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Black Bean Corn Pico & Cilantro Lime Sauce