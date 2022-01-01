Boynton Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Boynton Beach
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Bagel Each
|$1.30
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
|Breakfast Sandwich To Go
|$3.95
Build your best breakfast sandwich! Meat $1.50, Cheese $1.00, Veggies $1.00
|Corned Beef
|$15.95
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
Driftwood
2005 S Federal Hwy, Briny Breezes
|Crispy Brussel Sprout Petals
|$10.00
cranberry molases, pepitas
|Dry Rubbed Wings
|$14.00
lime crema, queso fresco
*gluten free
|Grilled Free Range Chicken Breast
|$22.00
kaikai farms beans, celery root puree, fontina fondue, carnberry jus
Flakowitz Cafes
8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach
|Sesame Grilled Shrimp
|$14.95
|Lamb and Beef Gyro Combo
|$11.95
|Baby Back Ribs
|$14.95