Boynton Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Francese$19.99
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
17" Grandma’s$19.99
Rectangular thin crust with fresh squeezed pear tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$16.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese with greek dressing
Homemade Soups
Minestrone, Pasta Fagioli, Chicken Noodle
Cheese Pizza
Build your own pizza - small, large or extra large.
Gluten Free or Cauliflower thin crust pie available in 12" Pie only
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Cucina Moderna image

 

Cucina Moderna

9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Francese-D$22.00
Shallots, lemon, white wine
Chicken Parm-D$21.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, house pasta
Medium 12” Pizza$15.00
Build Your Own
More about Cucina Moderna
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad$7.00
Two Prime Short Rib Meatball$15.00
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
More about Josie's Ristorante

