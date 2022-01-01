Boynton Beach pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Boynton Beach
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Sal's Italian Ristorante
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|Chicken Francese
|$19.99
Lightly egg battered and sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a lemon wine sauce
|17" Grandma’s
|$19.99
Rectangular thin crust with fresh squeezed pear tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese and extra virgin olive oil
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$16.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese with greek dressing
|Homemade Soups
Minestrone, Pasta Fagioli, Chicken Noodle
|Cheese Pizza
Build your own pizza - small, large or extra large.
Gluten Free or Cauliflower thin crust pie available in 12" Pie only
More about Cucina Moderna
Cucina Moderna
9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Francese-D
|$22.00
Shallots, lemon, white wine
|Chicken Parm-D
|$21.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, house pasta
|Medium 12” Pizza
|$15.00
Build Your Own