Brisket in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about Flakowitz
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Brisket Lean
|$15.95
|Brisket
|$15.95
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
|Brisket Sliders With Onions
|$15.95
Thinly Sliced Beef Brisket with Grilled Onions on a pair of Fresh Challah Rolls served with Beef Au Jus