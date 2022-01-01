Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve bruschetta

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
16" Pizza$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Cucina Moderna image

 

Cucina Moderna

9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm-D$21.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine
Cm House-LG$13.00
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vin
Caesar Salad -LG$13.00
Black & white croutons, parmesan
More about Cucina Moderna
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
14 “ Medium$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
16” Large$18.75
More about Josie's Ristorante

