Chicken salad in Boynton Beach

Sal's Italian Ristorante
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|16" Pizza
|$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aloha Bakery & Cafe
1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Chicken, apples, seedless grapes, toasted walnuts, and celery Served over mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cranberry, tomatoes, cucumber with house vinaigrette
|BOGO HULI HULI CHICKEN WITH RICE AND MAC SALAD
|$15.95
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Salad Club
|$15.95
Triple Decker with Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.25
Greens, parmesan cheese, house made croutons with classic Caesar dressing on the side
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Josie's Ristorante
1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach
|14 “ Medium
|$17.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
|16” Large
|$18.75