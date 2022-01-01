Chicken salad in Boynton Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
16" Pizza$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Aloha Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Aloha Bakery & Cafe

1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.2 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$14.95
Chicken, apples, seedless grapes, toasted walnuts, and celery Served over mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cranberry, tomatoes, cucumber with house vinaigrette
BOGO HULI HULI CHICKEN WITH RICE AND MAC SALAD$15.95
More about Aloha Bakery & Cafe
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$15.95
Triple Decker with Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.25
Greens, parmesan cheese, house made croutons with classic Caesar dressing on the side
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens
More about Flakowitz
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
14 “ Medium$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
16” Large$18.75
More about Josie's Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

11600 Valencia Lakes Blvd., Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Salad w/Grilled Chicken$10.00
More about Flakowitz Cafes

