Chopped salad in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad

Mamma Mia's Trattoria of West Boynton - 7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd

7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach

Trattoria Chopped Salad$7.00
Romaine, cucumbers, chick peas, onions, tomatoes & kalamata olives
More about Mamma Mia's Trattoria of West Boynton - 7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd
The Boulevard Bar and Grill

1403 Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach

Blvd Chop Salad$5.99
Fresh chopped daily salad mix, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced avocado, diced cucumber, tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and choice of homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about The Boulevard Bar and Grill

