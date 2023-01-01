Chopped salad in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Mamma Mia's Trattoria of West Boynton - 7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd
Mamma Mia's Trattoria of West Boynton - 7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd
7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach
|Trattoria Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, cucumbers, chick peas, onions, tomatoes & kalamata olives
More about The Boulevard Bar and Grill
The Boulevard Bar and Grill
1403 Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach
|Blvd Chop Salad
|$5.99
Fresh chopped daily salad mix, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced avocado, diced cucumber, tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and choice of homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing.