Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Boynton Beach
/
Boynton Beach
/
Collard Greens
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve collard greens
Troy's BBQ
1920 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$5.67
More about Troy's BBQ
Troy's BBQ - Boynton - 1920 Federal Hwy
1920 Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$5.67
More about Troy's BBQ - Boynton - 1920 Federal Hwy
Browse other tasty dishes in Boynton Beach
Chicken Wraps
Cheesecake
Arugula Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Baked Ziti
Greek Salad
Clams
Calamari
More near Boynton Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(135 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1191 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston