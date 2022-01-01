Edamame in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve edamame
More about China Lane Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
China Lane Restaurant
6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach
|Wonton Pt
|$2.95
Tasty Wontons
|Sweet & Sour Chicken Combination
|$13.95
|Sesame Chicken Combination
|$15.95
More about Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach
|Edamame.
|$6.00
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
|Wok Charred Edamame.
|$7.00
wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi