Fried chicken salad in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Lucilles Bad to the Bone BBQ- Boynton - 6665 W Boynton Beach Blvd

6665 Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Buttermilk Battered Chicken Tenders, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Noodles, Bacon, Tomatoes, Scallions, Iceberg Lettuce
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.99
Buttermilk Battered Chicken Tenders, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Noodles, Bacon, Tomatoes, Scallions, Iceberg Lettuce
More about Lucilles Bad to the Bone BBQ- Boynton - 6665 W Boynton Beach Blvd
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz of Boynton

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$16.45
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens
More about Flakowitz of Boynton

