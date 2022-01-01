Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Toast

Boynton Beach restaurants that serve greek salad

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
16" Pizza$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
More about Souvlaki Fast
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$16.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese with greek dressing
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.95
Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Kalamata Olives and zesty Pepperoncini
More about Flakowitz
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz cafes

9275 Lake Royal Rd., Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Platter$9.95
More about Flakowitz cafes

