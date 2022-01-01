Greek salad in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve greek salad
Sal's Italian Ristorante
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|16" Pizza
|$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Souvlaki Fast
305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach
|Greek Salad.
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|Greek Salad
|$16.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese with greek dressing
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Kalamata Olives and zesty Pepperoncini