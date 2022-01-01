Grilled chicken in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Sal's Italian Ristorante
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|16" Pizza
|$15.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|Grilled Chicken PESTO Sub
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto
Cucina Moderna
9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Parm-D
|$21.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine
|Cm House-LG
|$13.00
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vin
|Caesar Salad -LG
|$13.00
Black & white croutons, parmesan
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on Egg Challah Roll
|Chicken Bacon Cheese Grill
|$15.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Josie's Ristorante
1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach
|14 “ Medium
|$17.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
|16” Large
|$18.75