Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Boynton Beach
/
Boynton Beach
/
Lentil Soup
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve lentil soup
ANZO
970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130, BOYNTON BEACH
No reviews yet
Red Lentil Quinoa Soup
$3.95
More about ANZO
Souvlaki Fast
305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup.
$4.29
Made with brown lentils, fresh greens and simple spices
More about Souvlaki Fast
Browse other tasty dishes in Boynton Beach
Mussels
Calamari
Miso Soup
Muffins
Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Katsu
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Boynton Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(970 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston