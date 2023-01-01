Salad rolls in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve salad rolls
More about Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach
|Sashimi Salad Roll
|$19.00
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
