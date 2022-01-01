Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pies in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve spinach pies

Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$11.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
More about Souvlaki Fast
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)$6.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz cafes

9275 Lake Royal Rd., Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanakopita (spinach pie)$6.95
More about Flakowitz cafes

