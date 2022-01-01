Bozeman bars & lounges you'll love
More about Bourbon BBQ
Bourbon BBQ
515 West Aspen Unit 102, Bozeman
|Popular items
|Bourbon Platter
|$64.00
three sides
|Side Pulled Pork
|$4.00
4oz
|Classic Brisket
|$15.00
Brisket and slaw
More about Nina's
Nina's
5 west Mendenhall street, Bozeman
|Popular items
|Tajin Seared Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Citrus slaw, Mango Corn poblano Salsa, cilantro
|Nina's Guacamole
|$9.00
Lime, jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro
|Margarita Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$15.00
Served over rice
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Popular items
|Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya
|$21.95
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
|2 Outa 3
|$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
More about Last Call Modern Mexican
Last Call Modern Mexican
19 South Willson Avenue, Bozeman
|Popular items
|Birria Taco
|$13.00
|Portobello Taco
|$11.00
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$12.00
More about Copper Whiskey Bar
Copper Whiskey Bar
101 E Main St, Bozeman
|Popular items
|Turkey Bundle
|$80.00
Dinner bundle includes: 14-16lb Copper Smoked Turkey (red bird turkeys),
Main St Market Holiday Pie (choice of Pecan, Apple or Pumpkin),
Loaf of Homemade Sourdough Bread with Cranberry+Rosemary Butter,
1 quart of Turkey Gravy,
We will also include heating instructions for the smoked turkey as well as some of our favorite holiday recipes.
*Can feed 2-12 people