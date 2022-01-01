Chicken salad in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Freshies
Freshies
290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, and House Made Cilantro Dressing.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Chicken Salad and Romaine in a Tortilla wrap.
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
|$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
1313 Harper Drive, Erie
|The State Street Chicken Salad- with mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons & fries
|$12.00
Mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries
|Chicken Cobb Salad- Bacon, hard boiled egg, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato & cucumber
|$12.00
Bacon, hard boiled egg, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, & cucumber
|Chicken Salad Club Pita-homemade chicken salad with bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato
|$12.00
Homemade chicken salad, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato