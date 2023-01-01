Cobb salad in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve cobb salad
Bourbon BBQ
515 West Aspen Unit 102, Bozeman
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
house smoked turkey, hard boiled egg, smoked elote (corn) salad, pickled onion, honey mustard vinaigrette
Montana's Rib & Chop House - Bozeman
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman
|Cobb Salad Lunch
|$12.95
This is served only on the lunch menu. A uniquely designed salad made up of sliced hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce and marinated onions and topped with cracked black