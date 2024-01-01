Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Bozeman

Bozeman restaurants
Bozeman restaurants that serve fried rice

Hachi Sushi Pub -

730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED RICE$14.00
sauteed with, egg, onion, bok choy, shitake, carrot, and cabbage
More about Hachi Sushi Pub -
Thai Basil - Bozeman - 1805 West Oak Street

1805 West Oak Street, Bozeman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
White rice, egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, yellow curry powder, carrots, bell pepper, onion and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
More about Thai Basil - Bozeman - 1805 West Oak Street

